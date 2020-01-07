Tarmac Marine Opts for SMS Southampton

Image source: TANISLA2

SMS Southampton, part of The SMS Group, has completed a significant dredger refit job for Tarmac Marine.

The refit involved the 72 meter, 1997-built aggregate dredger ‘City of Chichester’ and was successfully wrapped up at Williams Shipping’s berths in the Western Docks, port of Southampton UK.

The program of works for the dredger was extensive and included feeder hopper refurbishment (completed in SMS’s nearby workshops), discharge grab replacement, a routine number of general repairs to the dredge and discharge equipment and a significant quantum of pipework repairs, renewals and bespoke fabrication/manufacturing.

Commenting the latest news, Dave Chaffers, General Manager of SMS in Southampton, said: “The package of works was extensive with some significant emerging challenges; that said the team at Tarmac, both on and off the ship, supported the refit tremendously. Our ‘can do’ attitude, health and safety awareness, and in-house multi-trade expertise genuinely helped to deliver the works on schedule and on budget.”

Electrical inspection and systems testing were also carried out.

