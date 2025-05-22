KSR Marine expands its fleet with multicat KSR-A

Back to overview
Dredging
May 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

KSR Marine Services Private Limited has just introduced the latest addition to its fleet – the new multicat KSR-A.

photo courtesy of KSR

This versatile multicat significantly boosts our operational efficiency, particularly in supporting faster dredger and anchor movements,” KSR said.

According to KSR, this is how this vessel will enhances their capabilities:

– Anchor handling and positioning,
– Towing and pushing barges,
– Crew and equipment transport,
– Buoy and pipeline deployment,
– Shallow water support and maintenance,
– Assisting in land reclamation works,
– Floating pipeline management.

With its compact size, shallow draft and multipurpose design, the KSR-A is set to play a vital role in the nearshore dredging and marine construction projects, the company concluded.

