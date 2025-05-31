Back to overview
BREAKING NEWS: HID launches new CSD in Saudi Arabia

BREAKING NEWS: HID launches new CSD in Saudi Arabia

Dredging
May 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Shandong Haohai Dredging Equipment Co. Ltd (HID) has just announced the launch of their HIDCSD3012 cutter suction dredger (CSD) in Saudi Arabia.

Designed for efficient river desilting with a dredging depth of 10m and discharge distance of 1,500m, this powerful unit offers high performance with low transport costs – shipped in just 6 containers,” HID said.

“This is another proud milestone for HID Shipyard as we continue supporting global waterway development with reliable, cost-effective solutions.”

photo courtesy of HID

The HIDCSD3012 is engineered with the following key specifications:

  • Dredging depth: up to 10 meters,
  • Discharge distance: 1,500 meters,
  • Flow capacity: 1,200 m³/h.

According to HID, this successful deployment marks another milestone in HID Shipyard’s mission to support waterway development and marine infrastructure improvement in the Middle East.

