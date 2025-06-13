Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: ZPMC achieves major milestone in construction of giant TSHD

BREAKING NEWS: ZPMC achieves major milestone in construction of giant TSHD

Dredging
June 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

ZPMC said today that a major milestone has been reached in the construction of new 30,000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), as the vessel’s main hull has been successfully completed.

photo courtesy of ZPMC

This achievement lays a solid foundation for the next phase of equipment installation and commissioning, the company said.

The new giant dredger combines advanced capabilities such as ultra-deep dredging, powerful soil-cutting, and long-distance discharge.

Equipped with a cutting-edge intelligent dredging control system, the vessel is designed for a wide range of operations, including:

  • port and channel dredging,
  • sand mining,
  • land reclamation, and
  • deep-sea trenching and backfilling.

Its robust design ensures it meets the demands of long transport distances, extended discharge ranges, and large-scale dredging operations, ZPMC concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles