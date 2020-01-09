New Appointment to the GLDD Board of Directors

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) has announced that Elaine Dorward-King was appointed to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Dorward-King was appointed to the class of directors that will stand for election at the upcoming 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Her appointment as a new independent director was effective January 7, 2020 and follows a search process conducted as part of Great Lakes’ ongoing focus on Board composition, refreshment and diversity, reported the company.

Lawrence R. Dickerson, Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Elaine Dorward-King to the Great Lakes Board. Her appointment exemplifies our continued commitment to Board refreshment and adding strength to the overall Board composition.”

Dr. Elaine Dorward-King most recently was the Executive Vice President, Sustainability and External Relations at Newmont Mining Corporation (Newmont). Dr. Dorward-King has spent the majority of her career in mining and joined Newmont in 2013. Prior to joining Newmont, Dr. Dorward-King spent 21 years with Rio Tinto, one of the world’s largest diversified producers of metals and minerals.