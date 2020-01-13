Huizenga, Upton Push for Holland Harbor Dredging

zoom Image source: USACE

Michigan Congressmen Bill Huizenga and Fred Upton sent a letter last week to the Army Corps of Engineers advocating and encouraging USACE to include Holland Harbor in the 2020 work plan.

In the letter, the Congressmen discuss the significance and economic importance of Holland Harbor as well as how Congress approved funding above the expected level for dredging and infrastructure maintenance.

“Holland Harbor plays a key role in Holland, Ottawa County, and West Michigan’s economy,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga.

“With Congress authorizing additional funding for the Army Corps of Engineers to maintain water infrastructure, adding Holland Harbor to the 2020 work plan would be a strong investment to ensure economic growth and opportunity reach their full potential here in West Michigan.”

Located on the east shore of Lake Michigan, Holland Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor and major regional receiving port on the Great Lakes.

In 2018, 638,312 tons were transported with an estimated annual revenue of $117,080,669. According to the letter, these values increased substantially from years prior and future volumes are forecasted to continue to grow, resulting in an estimated $62 million increase in annual revenue by 2020.