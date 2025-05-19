Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Huizenga secures funding for Holland, Saugatuck, St. Joe and South Haven dredging

Huizenga secures funding for Holland, Saugatuck, St. Joe and South Haven dredging

Dredging
May 19, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Last week, Congressman Bill Huizenga released the following statement after the Army Corps of Engineers announced their FY 2025 Work Plan which includes funding for the harbors of Holland, Saugatuck, St. Joe, and South Haven.

photo courtesy of Rep. Bill Huizenga fb

Our harbors and rivers are an enormous source of economic activity for communities across Michigan,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. 

“This funding will help ensure that Holland, Saugatuck, St. Joe, and South Haven, as well as portions of the Kalamazoo River are properly dredged, and communities along the Lakeshore are able to reach their full economic potential. I want to thank the Army Corps of Engineers for their work and for prioritizing harbor communities up and down the shores of Lake Michigan.” 

  • Holland Harbor will receive $20,338,000 to perform operations and maintenance work as well as funding for dredging, assessments, critical structure safety maintenance, repairs to North revetment, dredged disposal area maintenance, and engineering and design for dredged material placement site weir repair,
  • Saugatuck Harbor/Kalamazoo River will receive $385,000 to perform operations and maintenance work as well as funding for assessments and sediment sampling,
  • South Haven Harbor will receive $1,740,000 to perform operations and maintenance work as well as funding for dredging and assessments,
  • St. Joe Harbor will receive $3,309,000 to perform operations and maintenance work as well as funding for dredging, assessments, sediment sampling, beach nourishment monitoring and placement of sand.

Additional communities of interest included in the 2025 Army Corps Work Plan:

  • Grand Haven – $13,638,000,
  • Ludington – $2,078,000,
  • Muskegon – $4,372,000,
  • New Buffalo – $1,475,000,
  • Pentwater – $2,218,000.

In 2020, Huizenga helped increase the percentage of the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund dollars that go to the Great Lakes.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles