Maintenance dredging underway at Oak Orchard Harbor

July 14, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District has announced the start of Oak Orchard Harbor dredging project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

During the works, approximately 15,000 cubic yards of material is going to be removed from the federal navigation channel and placed in designated open lake sites.

Once the contractor completes work in Oak Orchard Harbor, they will move to Great Sodus outside of Rochester for more dredging.

The USACE Buffalo District awarded a $2 million contract to Michigan-based Dean Marine & Excavating in late May to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channels in Great Sodus Bay and Oak Orchard Harbor on Lake Ontario.

Dredging of these harbors ensures accessible depths for vessels traveling the Great Lakes and enables recreational boating which supports more than $24 million in business revenue and labor income.

