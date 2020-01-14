Final Production Blast on Ketchikan Pinnacle Removal Project

J.E. McAmis and Contract Drilling and Blasting successfully wrapped up the final production blast on the Ketchikan Pinnacle Removal Project in Alaska yesterday.

A few days of dredging out that blasted rock and the crews will be headed back to the Columbia River, J.E. McAmis said in their latest project update.

Crews officially started drilling operations on December 17, 2019.

The purpose of the project was to drill/blast and dredge approximately 1-acre of rock down to elevation -41.5′ in support of shipping and vessel traffic for the City of Ketchikan.

For this project, McAmis mobilized from their base on the Columbia River on December 7, arrived in Ketchikan on December 15, and started operations on 17 December.