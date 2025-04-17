J.E. McAmis nabs Portland Harbor cleanup contract

Back to overview
Dredging
April 17, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

J.E. McAmis has won another Superfund cleanup contract, this one in Portland Harbor.

photo courtesy of J.E. McAmis

The project will entail dredging and upland disposal of contaminated sediments and the use of McAmis’ own in-water sand mining sites to provide clean sand capping material for the project after the completion of dredging.

“J.E. McAmis would like to thank Modern Machinery, Anvil Attachments, and Pierce Pacific for helping us put together a PC1250 platform with 75′ reach (specifically designed for the environmental dredging and capping needs of many Portland Harbor sites) and a hydraulic level cut bucket equipped with 360-degree rotation and dewatering baffles; specifically designed for precision contaminated dredging,” the company said.

This package will be delivered in Q3 of this year.

