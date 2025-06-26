Back to overview
J.E. McAmis kicks off Dutch Harbor dredging

June 26, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

J.E. McAmis started the dredging operations for the USACE Alaska District at Dutch Harbor yesterday.

photo courtesy of Emeri Wilson, J.E. McAmis

According to J.E. McAmis, their new excavator dredge Ellis Island is set to remove 170,000 cubic yards of glacial till.

Currently, a bar shallower than the surrounding seabed located at the entrance to the bay limits access to Dutch Harbor.

This project is going to improve safety for mariners and strengthen the supply chain of the North Pacific and Bering Sea,” said Col. Jeffrey Palazzini, commander of the Alaska District.

Dredging will be performed down to an elevation of -58′ with -60′ allowable.

All material will be ocean-disposed, the company said.

