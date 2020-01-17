Smooth Point Dredging in Full Swing

Image source: Foyle and Marine

Foyle and Marine Dredging Ltd has just released these amazing photos from their dredging project at Smooth Point, Killybegs Fishery Harbor Center, Co. Donegal.

The dredging is part of a €14.7 million capital works contract to deliver a 120m long quay development and associated works in the area.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, this is the second phase of the Smooth Point project – the first phase involved the removal and disposal of contaminated sediments and cost in the region of €6.6m.

This final phase involves the removal of the remaining uncontaminated sediments and construction of the additional 120m quay wall.

It is expected that the whole project will be completed by July 2020.

Image source: Foyle and Marine

