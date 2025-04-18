Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Backhoe dredger Dinopotes enters drydock at Dales Marine Services

Backhoe dredger Dinopotes enters drydock at Dales Marine Services

Dredging
April 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Backhoe dredger Dinopotes, owned by Foyle and Marine Dredging, has entered drydock at Dales Marine Services, Troon, to undergo her intermediate hull survey in line with class requirements.

photo courtesy of Foyle and Marine

Alongside the survey, she’s receiving a series of planned steel and mechanical repairs to ensure full operational readiness ahead of her upcoming deployment.

This is the fourth vessel drydocked by FMD in the space of a month – a significant workload managed by our technical team, who continue to demonstrate efficiency and precision under pressure,” said Ciaran Cunningham, the Fleet Superintendent and Project Engineer at Foyle and Marine.

“With tight turnarounds and high standards, it’s a credit to the coordination between our in-house teams and our repair partners.”

Dales Marine has been servicing the maritime, oil and gas, dredging, offshore renewables, aquaculture, commercial, defense, chemicals and power generation industries for over 30 years.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles