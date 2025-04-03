Work starts on new breakwater in Iona

Back to overview
Breakwater Construction
April 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Foyle and Marine Dredging (FMD) has mobilized to Iona, Scotland, for an exciting new project – construction of a new breakwater for the client, Argyll and Bute Council.

Photo courtesy of FMD

According to FMD, a key element of this project is the use of the versatile landing craft, ‘Stephen James’, which will be transporting essential land-based construction equipment and site accommodation by sea.

This innovative approach not only reduces road miles but also helps to lower the carbon footprint of the project, contributing to a more sustainable construction process.

With site establishment now underway, FMD is gearing up for the upcoming stone delivery next month. It is estimated that over 120,000 tons of granite rock will be needed to construct the new breakwater.

