Buncrana dredging campaign about to start

May 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A dredging campaign is set to take place at Buncrana Harbor from May 19 to June 9, 2025.  

photo courtesy of donegalcoco.ie

The MV Otterbank will carry out plough dredging daily from 7am to 8pm. 

Access to the pier and movements within the harbor will be restricted during these works. All other harbor users and boat operators are asked to exercise caution while maneuvering within the harbor,” said Donegal County Council.

This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbor for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch by the RNLI Lifeboat for the safety of those at sea.  

The dredging work will be supervised by the Council.

