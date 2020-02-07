The Future of Marine Engineering (VIDEO)

Over the last 150 years marine engineering has become dramatically more efficient and effective.

Royal Van Oord, a Dutch maritime contracting company, has released a video about the 8 biggest trends for 2038.

According to the company, sustainability, innovation, and collaboration are key to facing global challenges successfully.

That is why Van Oord started its game-changing program to live up to the promise of the world that was left for this generation, and to leave a world behind worthy of future generations.

Want to know how Van Oord is changing? Visit the company website www.vanoord.com/sustainability.

 

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia's leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress "Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging" in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference "Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering".

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia's economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country's inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

