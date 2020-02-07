The Future of Marine Engineering (VIDEO)
Over the last 150 years marine engineering has become dramatically more efficient and effective.
Royal Van Oord, a Dutch maritime contracting company, has released a video about the 8 biggest trends for 2038.
According to the company, sustainability, innovation, and collaboration are key to facing global challenges successfully.
That is why Van Oord started its game-changing program to live up to the promise of the world that was left for this generation, and to leave a world behind worthy of future generations.
