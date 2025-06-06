Back to overview
Herman Senior's multicat Odin and shoalbuster Baloe busy at Romanian coast

Coastal Erosion
June 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

As part of an ongoing dredging project for Van Oord, Herman Senior’s multicat Odin and shoalbuster Baloe are operating off the Romanian coast to provide marine support.

photo courtesy of Herman

This task includes a lot of operations – from towing and handling floating pipelines to assisting with the positioning of barges loaded with heavy rock.

Commissioned by Administratia Bazinala de Apa Dobrogea-Litoral (ABA-DL), the project aims to protect Constanța’s coastline from erosion and flooding while enhancing tourism.

To protect the beaches from storm waves, Van Oord installed breakwaters over a length of 9 kilometers. These coastal defense structures will serve to shield the coast against tides, currents, waves and storm surges, said the Dutch giant.

Herman’s shoalbuster Baloe is going to be available again around 10th of June for any future projects or towages towards NW Europe, the company said.

