USACE Contract for Stantec-Jacobs

Image source: Stantec

Stantec and Jacobs, operating as the Galveston Coastal Services Joint Venture, has been selected by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, to design a 26.7-mile-long levee and floodwall system along the coastline near Galveston, Texas.

The eight-year, $1.9 billion construction effort, known as the Orange County Coastal Storm Risk Management (Orange), will increase the area’s preparedness to respond to natural disasters and disturbances.

According to their official release, the scheme will also increase resistance to long-term impacts due to climate change – including sea level rise, land subsidence, increased frequency of abnormally heavy rainfall events, and regional drought.

Orange consists of seven design packages for coastal storm risk management from the edge of the Sabine and Neches River floodplains to the vicinity of Orangefield, Texas.

The project will include:

  • 15.6 miles of new levees,
  • 10.7 miles of new concrete floodwalls and gates,
  • 7 new pump stations to mitigate interior flooding during surge events,
  • 453 acres of marsh restored through a mitigation plan, and
  • 560 acres of forested wetlands preserved.

Also encompassing navigable sector gates to reduce surge penetration, this project is one of many coastal storm risk management measures for the region designed to combat these increasingly frequent historical storm conditions.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Annisquam Dredging Progresses

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New England District, yesterday announced the latest update on their Annisquam ...

read more →

LSU Opts for Brailsford Dunlavey

The Louisiana State University (LSU) Real Estate and Facilities Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, has ...

read more →

$58.3M Contract for Aptim

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $58.3 million construction contract to Aptim Federal ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Algiers Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, recently awarded a contract for channel improvements in ...

read more →

Kososing Nabs Cleveland Contract

Kososing Construction of Cheboygan, Michigan, has won a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District’s $5.9 ...

read more →

Roen Salvage Nabs St. Louis Deal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Detroit District has announced the award of a construction contract for ...

read more →

L575a Deal for Weston Solutions

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $2.7 million contract Wednesday to build up the ...

read more →

More Sand for Point Pleasant

New Jersey Representative Chris Smith has announced that beach replenishment contractor Weeks Marine will return to ...

read more →

Additional Dredging in San Jacinto

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District staff executed a modification to the West Fork San Jacinto ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

USACE $4.7M Deal for LS Marine

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, awarded a $4.7 million contract to LS Marine, Inc., of St. ...

read more →

USACE Awards Oswego Contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, has awarded a $4.7 million contract to continue repairs on the ...

read more →

Levee L575 Contract Awarded

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, awarded a $12 million contract last week for a second initial ...

read more →

Kiewit Wins HHD Culvert Deal

The USACE’s Jacksonville District has awarded a contract to replace the 26th and final water control ...

read more →

Mid-Breton Contractor Selected

Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) selected the Louisiana Diversion Company (LDC) to ...

read more →

SLDA Notice to Proceed for Jacobs

Jacobs has received Notice to Proceed for a single-award contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ ...

read more →