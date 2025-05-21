Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Terrebonne Parish, USACE officials tour Morganza to the Gulf project

Terrebonne Parish, USACE officials tour Morganza to the Gulf project

Coastal Erosion
May 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Representatives from Terrebonne Parish, together with Major General Jason Kelly, Major General Kimberly A. Peeples, and Colonel Jones of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, toured the Morganza to the Gulf project yesterday.

photo courtesy of Terrebonne Parish President Jason Bergeron fb

This visit provided an opportunity to showcase the progress Terrebonne has made over the past few decades and to discuss ways to advance future projects in partnership with the Corps,” said Terrebonne Parish President, Jason Bergeron.

The authorized Morganza to the Gulf project is a hurricane and storm damage risk reduction (HSDRR) project involving a 98-mile alignment of earthen levees, floodgates, environmental water control structures, road/railroad gates, and fronting protection for existing pump stations.

This system is being designed to reduce the risk of damage related to flooding for the 1% Annual Exceedance Probability (AEP) in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes where a deterioration of coastal march has led to an increased risk of inundation.

Also, this system is set to reduce the risk of damage related to flooding to approximately 52,000 structures and a population of 200,000 in an area of intense concentration of energy infrastructure near the confluence of two nationally significant navigation corridors in the Mississippi River and the Gulf Intracoastal WaterWay (GIWW). 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles