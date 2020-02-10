Abu Dhabi Ports Opts for BAM International

Image source: BAM

Abu Dhabi Ports announced today plans to design and construct a new cruise jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach – the signature tourist destination located off the coast of Abu Dhabi.

The €24.5 million new jetty project will be completed in Q4 2020, in time for the launch of the 2021 cruise season.

The expansion will allow two vessels to dock at any given time and provide up to 5,000 passengers with direct access to embark and disembark at an accelerated rate on the southeast beach of Sir Bani Yas Island.

Presently, cruise ships set anchor about one kilometer offshore from the island and visitors are ferried to and from the Cruise Beach via tender craft.

BAM International, the operating name for the Dutch construction company Royal BAM Group, outside of Europe, was selected to design and construct the new jetty.

The cruise jetty comprises an open-access trestle (350 meters  length x 6 meters width) extending to a piled berth platform (105 meters length x 15 meters width), together with eight mooring dolphins, firefighting equipment, solar lighting, as well as a hand railing, with an option to construct ten beach-control structures (groynes).

