NMDC, NYU Abu Dhabi host workshop, spotlight on dredged material behavior

June 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Dredging & Marine held a one-day collaborative engineering workshop in coordination with the Department of Engineering at New York University (NYU) Abu Dhabi, the company said today.

photo courtesy of NMDC

The workshop focused on knowledge exchange, innovation, and exploring joint R&D opportunities in areas such as dredged material behavior, alternative cement materials, and long-term performance of reclaimed land using centrifuge testing,” NMDC said.

NMDC Dredging & Marine specializes in marine construction, from jetties and marinas to breakwaters and man-made islands. 

Their activities encompass capital and maintenance dredging for ports and harbors, artificial island construction, beach construction, land reclamation, intake and outfall dredging.

Also, NMDC’s marine construction capabilities include breakwaters, revetments, groyne and related rock works, concrete armor protection, marina and pontoon construction, and sheet and tubular steel piling works.

