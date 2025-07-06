EXCLUSIVE: Important milestone for Abu Dhabi 1B Underwater Tunnel project

Back to overview
Business development
July 6, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The steel sheet pile cofferdam of the Abu Dhabi 1B Underwater Tunnel project in the UAE achieved full closure with China Railway Engineering Corporation’s (CREC) support recently, laying a solid foundation for building the main structure of the tunnel.

photo courtesy of CREC

Facing complex geological conditions, the construction team adopted adaptive techniques to control the piles’ position precisely. This has significantly improved efficiency while minimizing the impact on the local marine ecosystem,” said CREC.

photo courtesy of CREC

Upon completion, the tunnel will connect major islands in Abu Dhabi and ensure smooth two-way navigation, optimizing the local road network and bolstering regional economic growth.

