NMDC, Etermar complete construction of the first caisson-based quays in UAE

Technology
June 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group and Etermar have successfully completed the construction of 600 linear meters berth using caissons for the first time in the United Arab Emirates.

photo courtesy of Etermar

The project was executed on an artificial offshore island in Abu Dhabi designed and built by NMDC, to berth some of the world’s largest mega yachts (over 100 meters long).

The casting and construction of the berth was completed in just five months, showcasing the efficiency of this sustainable engineering solution, which Etermar introduced in cooperation with NMDC at this Region.

The collaboration between the two companies involved the design and construction of two quay walls composed of sixteen reinforced concrete caissons (300m + 300m) – built locally at Mina Zayed Port on a floating dock mobilized from Portugal by Etermar and towed to the project site by sea, where Etermar installed them.

Also, the project included the detailed design of the capping beam, scour protection system and foundation trench.

Approximately 190 workers of various nationalities contributed to this endeavor, about half Portuguese.

