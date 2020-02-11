Boost for Petaluma River Dredging

Image source: Friends of the Petaluma River

California Representative Jared Huffman announced earlier this week that over $11 million in long-awaited federal funding has been allocated for river maintenance in the Fiscal Year 2020 Army Corps of Engineers work plan for the North Bay.

Roughly $9.7 million will go to dredging the Petaluma River and $1.3 million will be allocated towards preparation work for the San Rafael Canal.

Huffman, a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has helped lead the congressional effort to secure this funding.

“Local economies depend on ‘forgotten harbors’, like the Petaluma River and San Rafael Canal,” said Rep. Huffman“I am thrilled that we will finally be able to address the recreational, commercial, and public safety problems that come from delayed dredging. The safety and viability of commercial and recreational traffic is the highest priority, and I thank the Army Corps for taking action on this urgent infrastructure need.”

Addressing the dredging backlog has been a priority for Rep. Huffman since his first term in Congress.

At a Transportation and Infrastructure Committee hearing earlier this year, Rep. Huffman pressed Assistant Secretary James and Lieutenant General Semonite of the Army Corps about this significant regional dredging backlog.

The federal appropriations bills for 2020 directed the Army Corps to prioritize both dredging projects.

As a part of these ongoing efforts, Rep. Huffman took Lieutenant Colonel John Cunningham, the Corps’ Commander, and District Engineer, on a tour of the Petaluma River and San Rafael Canal last fall.

The Petaluma River has not been dredged since 2003.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Platte River Breach Closed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, has completed the initial breach repair along the right bank of ...

read more →

Detroit River Plan Announced

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.5 million agreement to design a project that will ...

read more →

Van Oord Wins Eforie Contract

Van Oord has been awarded a contract to reinforce the coast at the Romanian seaside resort of Eforie. Existing ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Nawi Island Plans Get Boost

Plans to have the Nawi Island Marina operational by May 2020 has received a major boost with the involvement of the ...

read more →

New Sand for Stockton Beach

Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock has announced an additional $175,000 of funding for the City of ...

read more →

Spotlight on Port of Wilmington

Delaware Senator Tom Carper yesterday hosted the new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ North Atlantic Division ...

read more →

AFWA Accolade for Prime Hook

The Tidal Marsh and Barrier Beach Restoration Project at Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, located east of ...

read more →

$18M Boost for Ogdensburg

The Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority has received $18 million from New York State (NYS) for freight-related ...

read more →

Boost for Yuba River Restoration

USACE Commanding General Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite signed the Chief’s Report last week, which sends the Yuba River ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

More Funding for Anacostia River

Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has just announced that her amendment to the fiscal year 2020 Energy and Water ...

read more →

Boost for Chesapeake Bay

Congressman C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger and his colleagues on the House Appropriations Committee have passed two bills ...

read more →

$26M for Grand Calumet Cleanup

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has just announced that a $26 million cleanup will begin this month ...

read more →

Co Co River Dredging Deal Inked

The Central Province of Quang Nam and Da Nang city have agreed to undertake dredging work on a 28km section of the ...

read more →

Minot Flood Project Gets OK

The Mouse River Flood Protection Plan received a major boost April 16 when the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chief ...

read more →

CRT Dredging Plans for 2019-20

The Canal & River Trust (CRT) is spending £8 million on dredging in the financial year 2019-20 to help keep the ...

read more →