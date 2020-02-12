Over $100M Announced for Port of Corpus Christi CIP

TSHD Ellis Island, Image source: GLDD

In the newly released fiscal year 2021 President’s Budget, the White House included over $100 million for the Port of Corpus Christi’s Ship Channel Improvement Project (CIP) under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Civil Works Division for Coastal Navigation Construction. 

This is the third consecutive year that the Port of Corpus Christi has been included in the President’s proposed budget.

“The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project funding in President’s fiscal year 2021 proposed budget is a nod to Texas and the Nation’s energy independence, and conveys market certainty to our customers that the Port of Corpus Christi is the premier gateway for American energy exports for years ahead,” said Sean Strawbridge, Chief Executive Officer for the Port of Corpus Christi.

“The need for improved coastal navigation infrastructure in Texas has never been higher. The Administration and the U.S Army Corps of Engineers know this to be the case, and the Port of Corpus Christi continues to collaborate with the Federal government to ensure our national security and economic prosperity.”

The proposed budget of $100,366,000 is a sharp increase from past budgets.

The CIP received $53 million in the 2020 Federal budget and $13 million in the 2019 Federal budget. In addition, USACE included $23 million in its 2018 Work Plan and $59 million in the 2019 Work Plan.

 

 

