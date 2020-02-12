SC Ports Secures $20 Million Infrastructure Grant from DOT

S.C. Ports Authority was awarded a nearly $20 million federal grant yesterday to assist with building vital infrastructure at Wando Welch Terminal in support of the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project.

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the Port Infrastructure Development Grant for S.C. Ports’ Wando Welch Terminal Wharf Toe Wall and Berth Deepening Project.

The funds will go toward building a toe wall and deepening three berths at the Wando terminal.

“The U.S. Department of Transportation grant is crucial to realizing these necessary infrastructure projects related to our Charleston Harbor Deepening Project,” S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome said.

The toe wall is needed to maintain a stable slope beneath the wharf, as well as provide an edge for berth deepening and to enable future maintenance dredging. These construction projects are critically linked to the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project, which is currently underway by USACE.

“We are appreciative that the DOT recognized the importance of this funding as work progresses on the Charleston Harbor Deepening Project,” S.C. Ports Authority COO Barbara Melvin said. “The construction of the toe wall and deepening of the three berths at Wando Welch Terminal must be completed in conjunction with the deepening project to realize the full benefits of achieving 52 feet of depth.”

The toe wall construction and dredging work will cost around $33 million, with S.C. Ports contributing around $13 million and the grant contributing nearly $20 million.

This work complements a multiyear effort to upgrade Wando Welch Terminal with a stronger wharf and more efficient layout to handle larger ships, taller cranes and more cargo.