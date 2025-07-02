EXCLUSIVE: Backhoe dredger Ali kicks off Karachi dredging project

Back to overview
July 2, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) said that the dredging operations at the East Wharf, undertaken by the giant backhoe Ali, are underway.

photo courtesy of Dredger Man fb

This critical maintenance activity is aimed at ensuring the navigational depth and operational efficiency in the area, said KPT.

Over time, natural processes such as siltation and sediment deposition reduce the depth of harbor basins and access channels.

According to KPT, this can pose serious challenges to port operations by:

  • Restricting vessel movement: Shallow depths can prevent larger ships from safely berthing or entering the port,
  • Slowing turnaround time: Vessels may be required to wait for high tides or reduce cargo loads, affecting trade efficiency,
  • Increasing safety risks: Unchecked sedimentation can lead to grounding incidents and damage to ships or port infrastructure.

This latest dredging work is part of our ongoing commitment to maintaining world-class port standards and operational readiness,” the KPT officials said.

