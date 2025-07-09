Back to overview
Port of Koper begins Pier I extension project

Business development
July 9, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

This week, Port of Koper will begin the main construction works for the extension of the northern part of Pier I.

photo courtesy of Luka Koper

In total, 1,750 steel piles – each 60 to 70 meters long – will be driven into the seabed to support the new 326-meter quay and 7 hectares of stacking and handling areas.

Also, the project includes two additional berths and full supporting infrastructure.

Once construction is completed and new cranes are installed, Koper will increase its annual container capacity to 1.8 million TEU.

Completion is expected by the end of 2027, the Port said.

