BREAKING NEWS: Dutra, Griffith Company win $360 million Port of Long Beach contract

April 18, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Dutra Group and Griffith Company have signed a ~$360-million-dollar contract with International Transportation Service (ITS) to build the Pier G South Slip Fill, New Wharf at Berth 234, and Backland Development Project at the Port of Long Beach, California.

photo courtesy of Dutra

The project, which is slated to run from July 2025 to the end of 2028, includes Dutra’s scope of waterside demolition of two wharves, the creation of a rock dike that cuts off the slip area, installation of wharf piles, and electric powered dredging, offloading, filling, wick drains, and surcharging of the existing South Slip.

According to the contract, Griffith will take on the construction of the new wharf deck and all backland development and associated utility work.

