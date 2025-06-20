Back to overview
Ultramar terminal upgrades complete

Ultramar terminal upgrades complete

June 20, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Russia’s Ust-Luga Port has completed another infrastructure project – reconstruction of the Ultramar marine terminal (phase 3.2).

Photo courtesy of Rosmorport

During the works, the seafloor near berth No. 1b was deepened up to -17.2 meters. FSUE Rosmorport, acting as the client for the terminal water area reconstruction, oversaw the removal of approx. 288,000 thousand cubic meters of dredge material from a 5.08-hectare area.

The upgraded berth No. 1b is planned to be used for transshipping fertilizers in containers and bulk cargo.

The works carried out as part of the Ultramar reconstruction will enhance the terminal’s competitiveness. Combined with previously commissioned berthing facilities at the terminal, the safe entry of vessels with a draft of up to 15.35m is now ensured.

