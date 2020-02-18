2020 U.S. Army Corps’ O&M Work Plan

zoom Image source: USACE

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently released their Operation and Maintenance (O&M) Work Plan with the list of funded maintenance dredging projects for 2020.

“We could not be more pleased with the Army Corps’s O&M listing of funded maintenance dredging projects for 2020,” said William P. Doyle, CEO of the Dredging Contractors of America. “These ports, harbors, rivers, bayous and waterways are the lifeblood to America’s economy – like every year, the U.S. dredging industry is answering the call.”

The Work Plan contains funds for the construction and deepening of numerous harbor projects across the state, including $47.1 million for dredging in Mobile Harbor; $50 million for Savannah Harbor dredging works; $28.5 million for Calcasieu River and Pass works, etc.

Also included in the plan is the $10.975 million Coastal Inlets Research Program aimed to better predict future channel shoaling, to provide quantitative and practical predictive tools and data to reduce the cost of dredging for Federal navigation projects and to maintain jetties, identify potential unintended consequences, mitigate for engineering activities related to navigation channels, and prioritize maintenance options.

Additional $10 million in Dredging Operations and Environmental Research (DOER) funds will be used for activities that can benefit both current and future projects. Focus areas are: Sediment and Dredging Processes; Dredged Material Management; Environmental Resource Management; Risk Management.

