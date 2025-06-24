Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Central Coast Council: $1.2M for Tuggerah Lakes dredging program

Central Coast Council: $1.2M for Tuggerah Lakes dredging program

Dredging
June 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

At Central Coast Council’s Ordinary meeting yesterday, the officials resolved to allocate $1.2 million to fund a dredging program in Tuggerah Lakes to help mitigate the extent and frequency of flooding in the area.

photo courtesy of Central Coast Council

The funding is possible due to a favorable adjustment in budget predictions, they said.  

Councilors also acknowledged that Council’s pre-emptive work earlier this year helped mitigate the flooding impact on the local area and expect that a planned dredging program for the future would further mitigate any future flooding impact.  

The program planning and actions are expected to start in early 2026.

No decision was made if funding would be allocated for purchasing a dredge by Council, however it was noted that discussions are continuing with the NSW Government on the possibility of being able to utilize a dredge currently being planned for use in the Swansea Channel, which the government will own and manage,” the officials concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles