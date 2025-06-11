Back to overview
Regional Harbor Dredging EIS contract awarded

June 11, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District has awarded a $9.3 million contract to support the preparation of four concurrent and individual National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of Brunswick Harbor, Charleston Harbor, Morehead City Harbor, and Wilmington Harbor navigation projects.

Photo courtesy of USACE

Due to the level of site-specific review needed for an EIS, individual EISs will be prepared for Brunswick, Charleston, Wilmington, and Morehead City Harbors. All contract services will be performed in accordance with the NEPA, as amended by the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) of 2023 and applicable USACE policies and procedures, taking approximately three years to complete.

USACE held a series of science workshops in May 2024 with dredging and species experts from federal and state agencies as well as academics. The purpose of the workshops was to gain a better understanding about what is known about different species that may be affected by dredging activities and identify the key gaps in understanding. This information will be used to help inform the NEPA effects analyses for key species and habitats.

The Army Corps of Engineers will use a structured decision-making process to evaluate effects of O&M dredging-related activities and determine risk for multiple species and habitats.

In short, each EIS will provide a robust quantitative impact analysis of the interactions between dredging and affected resources, which demonstrates the Army Corps of Engineers’ commitment to balancing economic imperatives with environmental responsibilities.

The goal is to ensure dredging activities continue to support vital national interests while avoiding, minimizing, and mitigating impacts, thereby contributing to sustainable development and ecological stewardship.

During the development of the reports, USACE will provide several opportunities to learn more about the projects and engage with the development of the documents through webinars, workshops, public meetings, and public comment periods for each harbor.

Once the NEPA effort is complete, the results will lead to a preferred alternative and a record of decision will be signed for each harbor. The preferred alternative will be implemented in each District’s O&M dredging procedures.

