USACE Buffalo District gets $235.6M in Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan

USACE Buffalo District gets $235.6M in Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan

Dredging
May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, received a total of $235.6 million in the Fiscal Year 2025 Work Plan for Army Civil Works to strengthen critical infrastructure across three states and the shoreline of lakes Erie and Ontario and for Manhattan Project Cleanup.

photo courtesy of USACE

The work plan funding adds to the hundreds of millions of dollars for projects and programs the Buffalo District is already delivering in FY25, paving the way for significant civil works, navigation, and environmental improvements across its 38,000 square mile area of responsibility.

This investment will touch the lives of Americans every day and enable us to deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander.

“The Buffalo District’s work will rebuild critical infrastructure along the Great Lakes’ shoreline, prepare harbors for dredging, and address materials left from the Manhattan Project.”

Total funding for work across states in the Buffalo District includes:

  • New York – $64.2 million,
  • Pennsylvania – $95.25 million,
  • Ohio – $76 million.
