Whipple Dam State Park Closes for Dredging

Pennsylvania DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks officials announced yesterday that work on the long-awaited dam dredging project at Whipple Dam State Park is set to begin the week of February 18, 2020.

Contractors will be moving in heavy equipment to clear trees from pre-existing sediment basins constructed in the park in the mid-1980s. They then will begin removing approximately 42,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the lake bed.

”Until further notice, all three pavilions and parking areas on both sides of the lake will be closed for the safety of park visitors and to help facilitate work of the contractor,” said DCNR.

According to their official announcement, the lake – including drawn-down lake bed area – will be closed to all activities for the duration of the project.

Parking along Laurel Run Road, for access to surrounding Rothrock State Forest, will remain open, said DCNR.

Whipple Dam State Park is a Pennsylvania state park on 256 acres in Jackson Township, Huntingdon County.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (January 13 – 19, 2020). ...

read more →

Waterplace Park Dredging VIDEO

﻿ J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. has just presented a video overview of the Waterplace Park dredging project in ...

read more →

Rosewood Nourishment Complete

The Park District of Highland Park has just announced completion of the Rosewood Beach Sand Nourishment project. ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1

3rd International Congress Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging

Russia’s leading maritime industry Media Group PortNews (www.portnews.ru) holds a traditional annual Congress “Hydraulic Engineering Structures and Dredging” in Moscow. 

The two-day Congress includes the 7th International Forum of Dredging Companies and the 3rd Technical Conference “Modern Solutions for Hydraulic Engineering”.

Infrastructure development is among the real sources of Russia’s economy growth. Construction of port facilities and new hydraulic engineering structures on the country’s inland waterways constitute an essential part of all infrastructure projects. It is important to take into account the best international practices to implement these projects effectively.

The program of the Congress will be devoted to the latest technologies for dredging and hydraulic engineering works. Speakers and delegates will refer to real projects to discuss specifics features of dredging works, as well as dedicated fleet and equipment involved.

To learn more about event, please, contact the organizing committee: snitko@portnews.ru

read more >

Protecting Perth's Quinns Beach

The latest stage of coastal management work at Quinns Beach is underway and includes an upgrade and extension of ...

read more →

Maryland DNR Introduces BUILD

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has developed a new conservation tool to identify opportunities ...

read more →

Improving Indian Lake State Park

The boating access site at Indian Lake State Park in Schoolcraft County will close today through October 10 for a ...

read more →

Tanner Park Dredging Proposed

The Suffolk County Department of Public Works has requested Department of the Army authorization to conduct ...

read more →

Kings Bay Contract Goes to GLDD

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District awarded a $15,577,450.00 contract to the Great Lakes Dredge ...

read more →

Mosman Beach Funding Secured

The Western Australia’s Town of Mosman Park has secured grant funding to care for both its Indian Ocean ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

New Sand Arrives at Glenelg

Annual sand recycling is underway with sand being pumped to replenish beaches from Glenelg to Kingston Park in ...

read more →

LaSalle Project Moving Forward

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, and the City of Buffalo have signed an amended Project ...

read more →

Oman Creek Access Area Closes

The Oman Creek boating access site, located on Lake Superior at Little Girls Point, will be closed through Thursday ...

read more →

Meeting on Silver Lake Dredging

The dredging of Silver Lake is a significant operation and it was last completed about 25 years ago, the City of ...

read more →

Pompano Beach Dredging Begins

Exchange Club Park, located along the Intracoastal Waterway in north Pompano Beach, Florida, will be closed to the ...

read more →

RMV Riding Park Plan Proposed

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District, has received an application for a Department of the Army ...

read more →