Batemans Bay dredging plan on display

May 8, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Transport for NSW is seeking input on the Review of Environmental Factors (REF) for the Batemans Bay dredging plans.

Photo courtesy of transport.nsw.gov.au

The information sessions will take place at Bay Pavilions at 12 Vesper St, Batemans Bay: 

  • Tuesday 13 May, 3pm to 6pm,
  • Wednesday 14 May, 2pm am to 5 pm.

The proposed dredging project is set to:

  • Remove about 30,000 cubic meters of sand each dredging campaign,
  • Provide a minimum 40-metre-wide channel and -2.9 LAT at the Bar, 
  • Place the dredge sand in water to use the natural power of waves and currents to nourish nearby beaches.

The Clyde River Bar is a vital waterway that needs regular dredging to keep vessels moving safely in and out of Batemans Bay.

The NSW Coastal Dredging Strategy highlights this area as an important investment to improve navigation and support businesses, tourism, and the local economy.

Also, the NSW Maritime Infrastructure Plan recognizes Batemans Bay as a top boating destination, providing access to the Marine Park and Montague Island. It also plays a key role in aquaculture, especially oyster farming, along with marinas, fishing, and tourism.

