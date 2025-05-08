Vilano Boat Ramp closed for dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
May 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

St. Johns County is announcing scheduled temporary closures at the Vilano Boat Ramp due to ongoing dredging operations aimed at improving navigation and safety.

Photo courtesy of Brance Diversified

Due to narrow channel conditions during low tide and the presence of heavy equipment, the contractor has formally requested temporary closures to ensure safe and efficient progress.

The proposed closure schedule is as follows:

  • May 12–15: Closed;
  • May 16-18: Open;
  • May 19–22: Closed;
  • May 23-26: Open;
  • May 27–30: Contingency option to close (if needed).

The Vilano dredging is part of St. Johns County’s Annual Pre-Dredge Survey Program, which was recently launched to track sediment accumulation at key public boat ramps, including Vilano, Doug Crane, and Butler West. This data helps anticipate maintenance needs and informs annual budget planning.

The Vilano dredge project will remove approximately 6,000 cubic yards of sediment from the channel and boat basin. Brance Diversified has mobilized and begun on-site dredging operations.

