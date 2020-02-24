Eastern Chapter WEDA Fall 2020 Conference Taking Place in Charleston
The Board of the Eastern Chapter has announced that the Eastern Chapter Western Dredging Association Fall 2020 Conference will be held in Historic Charleston, SC.
The conference is taking place from Wednesday, October 14, through Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Francis Marion Hotel in Charleston.
According to the announcement, since last year’s revamped meeting proved to be a huge success in Wilmington, DE, with registrations and exhibits far exceeding previous years, the Eastern Chapter Board has reserved larger meeting and vendor spaces for 2020.
The Board also added that they are currently developing the final schedule and will send out additional information in the coming weeks.
Tentative Agenda
- Wednesday (10/14/20) afternoon will start the program with an opportunity to take the Dredging 101 course. That will be followed by an Ice Breaker from 6-9 PM.
- Thursday (10/15/20) agenda will consist of technical presentations and a luncheon program that will allow members to meet with USACE district representatives on a one on one basis. The Board is currently developing an event for Thursday and will provide additional information in the coming weeks.
- Friday (10/16/20) will continue with a half day of technical presentations and conclude with chapter business at about noon.