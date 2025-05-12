WEDA announces WODCON XXIV CEO Panel

Back to overview
Dredging
May 12, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Western Dredging Association (WEDA) has announced the “Texas A&M Opening Plenary – CEO Panel” will take place Tuesday, June 24, 2025 as part of the first-day of programming of the 24th World Dredging Congress & Exposition (WODCON XXIV).

Photo courtesy of USACE

The panel will feature distinguished leaders from four of the dredging industry’s most leading-edge companies, and will be presented by WEDA in partnership with Texas A&M University.

Panelists include:

  • Lasse Petterson, Chief Executive Officer of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock LLC
  • Eric Ellefsen, President and CEO of Weeks Marine
  • Fred Paup, Chairman of the Board & Executive Vice President, Manson Construction Co.
  • John Sullivan, CEO/Managing Principal, Callan Marine

WEDA President Matt Binsfeld, President and CEO of J.F. Brennan Company, Inc. said, “WEDA is honored to welcome four of the most consequential dredge industry leaders to WODCON XXIV and the Texas A&M Opening Plenary. Leading a dredge company in today’s business environment is a highly dynamic and impactful position. Lasse Petterson, Eric Ellefsen, Fred Paup and John Sullivan will share their unique perspective on how their firms in particular, and the industry in general, are raising safety and operational execution standards along with their insights into the substantial investment US firms are making in the domestic dredge fleet.”

The CEO Panel will follow the Opening Plenary keynote speaker, Major General Jason Kelly, US Army Corps of Engineers Deputy Commanding General for Civil and Emergency Operations.

WODCON XXIV will be held June 23-27, 2025, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront Hotel. The theme of the conference is “Dredging Towards a More Resilient Future”.

