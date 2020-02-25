Chartwell Launches Scanwell Shallow Draft Survey Vessel

Image source: Chartwell Marine

Chartwell Marine, a pioneer in next-generation vessel design, has announced the launch of their Scanwell shallow draft survey vessel. 

The Scanwell range is available in multiple hull sizes – 10m, 12m, 15m and 19m – enabling use in a wide variety of applications, such as offshore energy, port infrastructure and scientific expeditions.

Vessels with shallow draught capabilities such as the Scanwell are critical for port maintenance and expansion.

Most channels in ports are dredged to a depth of 5 or 6 meters – but must be surveyed before initial dredging and for maintenance.

When sediment and particle deposition fill these port channels, operating depths are severely reduced.

The Scanwell can operate in waters of 1.5 meters – a parameter that could only be met with limited current market offerings.

More widely, shallow draft vessels are especially vital for cable transfers to beaches and UXO (unexploded ordinance) surveys – the North Sea requires significant amounts of both, in many cases very close to shore.

