BREAKING NEWS: New CSD Nikolay Grichanovsky hits the water

May 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus launched a new non-self-propelled cutter suction dredger (CSD) yesterday.

photo courtesy of rosmorport.ru

The CSD Nikolay Grichanovsky, ordered by Russian state-owned marine services provider Rosmorport, is the second vessel to be built under the Project FPDG3 series of CSDs designed for use in port and channel waters.

Upon completion, the CSD will have an LOA of 55m, a beam of 12.5m, a maximum draught of only 2.1m, a deadweight of 503, a minimum dredging depth of 3m, and a maximum dredging depth of 15m.

The dredging equipment will consist of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor, a 500kW cutter, and suction and discharge pipes each with a diameter of 800mm.

