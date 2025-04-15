Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE completes final inspections of new hydrographic survey vessels

USACE completes final inspections of new hydrographic survey vessels

Dredging
April 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Savannah District completed final inspections of three new hydrographic survey vessels at the Fowl River Marina in Theodore, Alabama, last week.

photo courtesy of Michael Ariola, USACE

Each vessel bears the name of a fallen U.S. Army Soldier from Georgia, serving as a lasting tribute to their sacrifice and service.

The 30-foot Wright is named for Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright, the 27-foot Chisholm for Sgt. Tyrone Lanard Chisholm, and the 23-foot Beale for Sgt. 1st Class John C. Beale.

USACE said that the vessels were procured with Fiscal Year 23 funds, and it took two years to build the vessels to meet the District’s needs.

The inspections were carried out to identify and address any remaining deficiencies and to make final adjustments before the District accepts the vessels from the manufacturer.

During the inspections, District personnel thoroughly evaluated each vessel to confirm proper installation and functionality of all equipment, and ensure the vessels meet required performance and safety standards.

The inspection revealed only minor deficiencies, which will be corrected before delivery.

Once finalized, the vessels will be transported to the District’s Coastal Project Office along the Savannah River, in Savannah, Georgia. There, the vessels will support a variety of critical missions including surveys to assess channel conditions, monitoring dredging activities, and underwater obstacle detection.

Also, the vessels will transport staff and equipment to project sites, USACE concluded.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles