Kobelco Unveils New Generation of Excavators

Kobelco Construction Machinery Europe B.V. (KCME) has announced the arrival of the SK140SRLC-7 – a 14-tonne excavator that delivers enhanced efficiency and productivity through harmonization of mechanical power, operation speed and overall machine design.

The SK140SRLC-7 is of a new generation of excavators to demonstrate Kobelco’s prowess in excavator design and manufacture.

Coupled with modern manufacturing processes and customer feedback, the Japanese manufacturer’s SK140SRLC-7 sets a new class-defining standard in operational use and operator comfort.

Commenting on the introduction of the new SK140SRLC-7, Product Manager, Peter Stuijt, said: “Kobelco is committed to designing and manufacturing the most capable and efficient excavators and the introduction of SK140SRLC-7 is proof indeed of this.”

“The latest technology that features within the SK140SRLC-7 provides the basis for a multi-purpose excavator with reduced operating costs and exceptional working performance. The fact that this machine is already Stage V-compliant also underlines Kobelco’s dedication to reducing the construction industry’s carbon footprint – an issue that nobody can afford to ignore,” added Peter Stuijt.

