Plans unveiled for Kishorn Port major expansion, land reclamation included

June 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Kishorn Port, Scotland, has secured an investment of up to $32.61 million from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE).

According to their official statement, this investment will go towards the Port’s %57.35 million phase 1a expansion project.

The development program includes expansion of their dry dock and land reclamation, enabling the manufacture of floating offshore wind foundations.

With a quarry on-site, Kishorn is ideally suited to manufacturing of concrete floating offshore wind sub-structures, with local content, laydown, marshalling, and integration and assembly possible at the port as part of the wider project in the long-term,” Kishorn Port Ltd said.

“Importantly, this expansion will provide the catalyst for the support and creation of employment in Wester Ross and the wider Highlands, benefiting communities across the area.”

The principal contractor for the project is RJ McLeod, based in Scotland, with offices in Dingwall and a long-established track record in the Highlands.

