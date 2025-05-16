Work on Dredge Yard’s new Pump 600 progresses

Back to overview
Dredging
May 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredge Yard has just announced that the work on its new Dredge Pump 600 is moving ahead.

photo courtesy of Dredge Yard

Our Pump 600 is currently being precisely machined in Turkey,” the company said.

“This heavy-duty dredge pump is designed for high performance and reliability in the toughest dredging conditions.”

According to Dredge Yard, they offer robust dredge pumps designed to withstand the most challenging conditions encountered in dredging and mining operations.

Engineered to handle all types of slurry, mud, sand, gravel, rocks, and debris, our pumps ensure reliable performance in even the most demanding environments, the company concluded.

