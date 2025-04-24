Dragflow: Operational testing underway for new DRM dredger

Back to overview
Dredging
April 24, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dragflow said that their DRM dredger is currently undergoing comprehensive operational testing.

photo courtesy of Dragflow

This amphibious machine is designed to navigate challenging terrains, ranging from shallow marshes to dam basins.

Without any side pontoons, it combines the flexibility of a crawler with the stability of a traditional dredger. This unique design makes it ideal for projects where conventional equipment cannot operate,” Dragflow said.

The DRM is an amphibious dredger equipped with a dredge pump with a discharge diameter of up to 250 mm (10 inches).

