Temporary Closure of Cape Jaffa Marina Boat Launch

Image source: kingstondc.sa.gov.au

Kingston District Council and Cape Jaffa Development Company are preparing for a temporary closure of the Cape Jaffa Marina boat launch facility and navigation channel following the March long weekend.

To allow dredging operations to start for placement of a submersible dredge discharge pipe, the facility will be closed to mariners from 7.00am Tuesday, 10 March, 2020.

Commenting the latest news, Mayor Kay Rasheed said: “Council were hoping that restricted access to fishers may have been able to be achieved, unfortunately this is not viable or safe during this initial stage. Council were mindful of the most appropriate time to implement a temporary closure of the facility, and wanted to allow unrestricted access over the March long weekend.”

A significant campaign to dredge the marina channel back to ‘as constructed’ depth of -3.5 AHD to allow for placement of permanent ‘by-pass’ dredge pipe is required. This will enable the Damen CSD350 to begin works on the western side of the breakwater.

The installation of this pipe will allow for dredging without the need for future disruption to mariners using the facility.

It is anticipated that the required dredging and placement of the pipe may take between two to four weeks to be completed. The magnitude of these works is significant, with complexities and challenges expected during the course of the works.

Additionally, some works may be affected or delayed due to weather conditions.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Harrington Dredging Kicks Off

The MidCoast Council (NSW) has commenced works on a long awaited Harrington Back Channel Dredging project. The work ...

read more →

Harrington Dredging Next Week

Onsite activities for the planned dredging of the Harrington back channel will begin on Tuesday, 22 October, ...

read more →

All Set for Whisper Bay Dredging

Dredging preparation works are beginning next week at the Whisper Bay boat ramp, near the VMR in Cannonvale, ...

read more →

Events>

<< Feb 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 31 1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 1
No events No events

Spoilbank Marina Plan Progresses

On-site environmental investigations for the McGowan Government’s Spoilbank Marina project in Port Hedland ...

read more →

Improving Peters Creek, PA

The Peach Bottom Marina, located on Fulton Township’s Peters Creek in Pennsylvania, closed September 3 for dredging ...

read more →

Cape Jaffa Marina Dredge Update

The Kingston District Council, South Australia, has just released the latest update on the Cape Jaffa Marina ...

read more →

Wenatchee Dredging on the Way

The Wenatchee’s Riverfront Park boat ramp in Washington will close on September 30 for about seven weeks due to a ...

read more →

Maria Creek Dredging Underway

The Kingston District Council (SA) is continuing dredging operations in the Maria Creek channel following damaging ...

read more →

Spoilbank Marina New Design

The Government of Western Australia today announced that the Port Hedland Spoilbank Marina design will include a ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging Continues at Port Penn

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has just announced the extension of ...

read more →

WFG Access Closes for Repairs

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District’s Walter F. George Lake Project is closing public access to both ...

read more →

Somers Point to Get New Marina

Construction of a new bayfront marina at the end of Higbee Avenue in Somers Point is underway with completion ...

read more →

Southport Marina Work Done

Southport Marina Manager Hank Whitley announced yesterday that a third full round of maintenance dredging has been ...

read more →

Hammond Dredging Proposed

The City of Warrenton, Oregon, has applied to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Portland District to conduct ...

read more →

Old Rothera Wharf Removed

The construction team of BAM Nuttall Limited and Ramboll UK have just finished removing the old Biscoe wharf at ...

read more →