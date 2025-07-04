Back to overview
Central Coast Council: Temporary protection works authorized at The Entrance North

Central Coast Council: Temporary protection works authorized at The Entrance North

Coastal Protection
July 4, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Central Coast Council has announced the confirmation of a Ministerial Authorization for temporary coastal protection works to be undertaken by property owners at The Entrance North.

photo courtesy of Central Coast Council

Central Coast Mayor, Lawrie McKinna said that this is a significant development for The Entrance North community, allowing property owners to act swiftly to protect their homes.

Since the declaration of the Reconstruction Area in May, Council has collaborated with the NSW Government and private property owners to develop a scope of work for a temporary emergency coastal protection – which has now received Ministerial approval,” Mayor McKinna said.

“The Ministerial Authorization means private property owners at The Entrance North can now legally undertake temporary emergency coastal protection works – a crucial step given the escalating erosion risks in the area.

“This authorization will allow much needed protection for properties at The Entrance North, and importantly also provide time, while owners pursue the design and approval of a permanent solution.

“I acknowledge the deep frustration and immense emotional toll felt by property owners impacted by the escalating threat of coastal erosion. It’s a complicated issue and up until now, there has been a limited pathway available for temporary emergency works.”

This authorization and prescribed development consent pathways for a project of this scale can typically take years, and this authorization provided through the NSW Reconstruction Act, has enabled authorization in only a matter of weeks, added David Farmer, Central Coast Council CEO.

