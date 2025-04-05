EXCLUSIVE: IHC Mining to supply OTTer 250 dredger for Cape Town job

Back to overview
Dredging
April 5, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

IHC Mining in South Africa has been awarded a contract to build and supply an OTTer® 250 dredger to Guerrini Marine Construction for a crucial dredging project in Zeekoevlei, Cape Town.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Zeekoevlei, a unique urban nature reserve, is set to undergo an extensive dredging operation to remove 364,000 m³ of organic sludge and fines, improving local water treatment and ensuring long-term environmental sustainability.

The reserve is a 250ha water body located half an hour’s drive from Cape Town in the south-western corner of the densely urbanized Cape Flats.

The OTTer® dredger was chosen for its minimal ecological impact while meeting the project’s production demands efficiently, said Royal IHC.

Guerrini Marine Construction’s CEO, Adrian Guerrini, said: “We are excited to work with IHC Mining on this project. And a successful execution of the dredging works will mean the release of similar dredging scopes in the region”.

Luan de Jager, IHC Mining’s General Manager South Africa added: “IHC Mining is always very keen to work with local dredging contractors, in order to increase innovation, expertise and the overall profile in operational sustainability that is often misunderstood. We look forward to helping both Guerrini Marine Construction and the City of Cape Town to continue to make a valuable and responsible impact.”

According to Royal IHC, dredging work is due to start in May 2025.

