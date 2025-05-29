Royal IHC in Cape Town: Otter Dredger ready for Zeekoevlei job

Back to overview
Dredging
May 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Otter Dredger, developed by Royal IHC, is being commissioned and launched at Zeekoevlei, South Africa, the Dutch company said today.

This compact, highly efficient cutter suction dredger will support the City of Cape Town’s efforts to improve water quality and environmental health across one of its most important wetland systems,” Royal IHC said.

photo courtesy of Royal IHC
I am very pleased to say that all is on track for the dredging of Zeekoevlei to commence by mid-June 2025,” said the City’s Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Alderman Eddie Andrews.

Zeekoevlei is located in the False Bay Nature Reserve, a Ramsar site of international importance for wetlands.

Over the past decades, there has been a significant build-up of sediment and nutrient rich organics in the Zeekoevlei lakebed that has resulted in algal blooms, which has been impacting the overall health of the vlei and its water quality for recreational users.

